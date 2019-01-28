Ryan Anderson Wins Beargrease 120

LUTSEN, Minn. Ryan Anderson, of St. Croix Falls, WI, crossed the finished line at Lutsen to win the Beargrease 120 race.

Anderson crossed the finish line at 7:19 a.m. on Monday.

Martha Schouweiler, of Irma, WI, came in second place and Joanna Oberg, of Grand Marais, came in third.

Beargrease festivities began at 10:00 a.m. at Billy’s bar with mushers taking off at noon.

The full marathon will end at the Grand Portage Casino with mushers expected to reach the finish line Tuesday.

This year the course was shortened to 300 miles from 425 miles after mushers reached out with concern on the length of the course.