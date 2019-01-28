School Closings, Delays for Jan 29 & 30

Site Staff,

  • Aitkin Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
    • Includes all after school activities
  • Barnum Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Includes all before and after school activities, all community education classes, early childhood classes, and Bomber Club
  • Birchwood School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
    • Includes all before and after school activities
  • Carlton Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Cherry Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Cloquet Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • College of St. Scholastica: CLOSED – DULUTH, ST. PAUL, and ST. CLOUD CAMPUSES Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Cook County Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Cromwell Wright Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Deer River Independent School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
  • Duluth Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Includes Keyzone program, before and after school activities
  • East Central Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Esko Public School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Grand Rapids – Big Fork: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Hermantown Community Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Includes all after school activities, Kid Zone and Early learning
  • Hibbing Public and Private Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
    • Assumption Catholic School
    • Victory Christian Academy
  • Hill City School: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Lake Superior School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Lake Superior College (All Campus Locations): CLOSING 4:00 p.m. Jan. 29 / CLOSED Jan. 30
  • Lakeview Christian Academy: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Includes all after school activities
  • Mesabi East Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Moose Lake Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Mini Moose Childcare still open regular hours
  • Northeast Range School (Babbitt): CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Northwood School District – Minong: CLOSED Jan. 29
  • Proctor Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • South Ridge Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • South Shore Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • Stella Maris Academy: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Includes all after school or evening activities
  • Superior School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Includes all before and after school activities
  • Tower-Soudan Elementary: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
  • UMD Campus: CLOSED Jan. 29
  • Virginia Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
    • Includes all after school activities
  • Winter Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 only
  • Wrenshall School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
    • Includes all after school activities

 

 

