Smoke Shops Worry Duluth’s 21-Plus Tobacco Ordinance Will Hurt Business

Nationally, more than 310 communities in 20 states have adopted a Tobacco 21 policy.

DULUTH, Minn. – Supporters of the ordinance cite research shows that increasing the tobacco purchase age to 21 would greatly reduce the tobacco use by youth, but smoke shops in the area are concerned about the potential impact on their businesses.

Back in June of 2018, the city of Duluth implemented a ban on the sale of menthol and flavored tobacco products in stores other than smoke shops.

If the city council votes to raise the purchase age to 21 for all tobacco products in Duluth, which was approved 6-2 after this story aired, smoke shops are worried there will be a decline in customers.

“It will hurt us tremendously because our customers would probably go to other localities, other areas, maybe internet for example,” said Mike Wazwaz, owner of Cigs for Less in West Duluth.

Tobacco shops have expressed their concern to the Duluth city council, but supporters of the ordinance believe youth tobacco use has become a huge problem in the area, making this a necessary step.

“This is very very important because we have seen, especially in the last few years an epidemic of high schoolers vaping, smoking tobacco products, not only underage, but in our classrooms her in Duluth,” said City Council Zack Filipovich.

Although the city ordinance could lead to a loss of sales for smokes shops, owners are aware of the impact tobacco products has on the youth in the area and recommends an even playing field by making a state or federal law to raise the tobacco purchase age.

22 Minnesota cities and counties have already increase the tobacco purchase age to 21.