St. Louis River Alliance to Celebrate Progress on Estuary Project

The Open House is Happening Thursday, January 31 at Pier B Resort in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – The St. Louis River Alliance along with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, Minnesota DNR, Wisconsin DNR and the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa invite the community to a celebration of progress made to clean up the St. Louis River Estuary.

The event is happening Thursday, January 31 at Pier B Resort in Duluth. Guests are welcome to arrive at 5:30 p.m., with the event wrapping up by 7:30 p.m.

Those attending will also have an opportunity to talk with the Area of Concern (AOC) Coordinators about the details of their current and future projects in the Area of Concern, mingle with others while enjoying snacks and beverages.

There will be a short program featuring Peter David, GLIFWIC Biologist speaking on the “Lessons Learned from Manoomin”

This event is free and open to the public

Click here for more information.