Superior Sister City to Host Japanese New Year Celebration

The Celebration is Happening Monday, January 28 at Christ Lutheran Church in Superior

DULUTH, Minn. – The Superior Sister City Commission is excited to be partnering with Christ Lutheran Church to host a Japanese New Year Celebration.

The event is happening Monday, January 28 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Christ Lutheran Church located at 320 North 28th Street in Superior.

The community is welcome to taste test exotic foods, try origami and immerse yourself in the Japanese culture with Kimono dress-up and cultural displays.

Past student and adult delegation members will be present to answer questions about their own travel experience.

Superior has been Ami-Machi’s Sister City for 22 years.

In August, 2019, a delegation of adults and students from Japan will be visiting to celebrate this long friendship.

The Sister City is currently accepting applications from local families to be a host for the visiting students.

If your student is in grade 9 – 12, and is interested in being an exchange student for 2020, applications will be available for this trip during the New Year celebration.

Click here for more information.