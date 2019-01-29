Beargrease Still Not Finished

Winner Yet to Pass Finish Line

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn.-Through historically cold temperatures the mushers in the 2019 John Beargrease marathon are starting to get close to the finish line in Grand Portage.

Some issues with the tracking devices are making it hard to get official results.

At last look it was Blake Freking ahead of last year’s winner Ryan Redington by about 15 miles – Redington had a big lead at the beginning of the race.

It also looks like Jason Rice has passed Redington as well.

We’ll have a full look at the top finishers later tonight on our 9 p.m. show.