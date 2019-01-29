Blake Freking Takes First Place In 2019 Beargrease

Freking's Wife, Jennifer, Took Second Place

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn. – It was an exciting finish Tuesday night in Grand Portage for the 2019 John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon. After starting the day with a commanding lead, Ryan Redington had problems on the trail and was passed by Blake Freking who won this year’s marathon. FOX 21’s Andrew Kirov reports.

Blake Freking crossed the finish line just after 7 p.m. Tuesday for his second Beargrease victory.

Freking first won the race in 2004. This year’s marathon took a new route more than 120 miles shorter than past years. According to Beargrease officials, the change was made to help mushers be ready for one of the earliest races of the season.

“From our Beargrease 120 teams that finished and our Beargrease 40 teams, it seems like everyone likes the changes so when those marathon teams come in off that Grand Portage trail, we’ll find out what they think,” said Freking.

In the frigid sub-zero trail conditions, mushers and dog safety is the top priority.

The Beargrease rescue team helped three teams this year — two on Sunday and one on Monday.

“In this situation, the dogs were starting to give her the clue that they were getting tired of running for her. There were no injuries or anything, they just kind of say we don’t feel like running up these hills anymore,” said Monica Hendrickson, spokesperson for Beargrease.

The rescue team is considering giving mushers a safety kit in future years so they’ll be ready for emergencies when they’re miles away from help.

“Some of these accidents, we thought what’s stuff that would best prepare us if there was an injury and some of the items we came up with athletic tape and cable cutters,” said Jeff Somrock, with the Beargrease Rescue Team.

Freking’s wife, Jennifer, took second place.