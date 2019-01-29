Closings, Delays for Jan. 29, 30, 31
- Aitkin Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
- Includes all after school activities
- Ashland Schools: All evening and after school activities have been CANCELLED for Jan. 29; School will be CLOSED Jan. 30 – all evening and after school activities have been cancelled Jan. 30; the field house is closed.
- Barnum Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Includes all before and after school activities, all community education classes, early childhood classes, and Bomber Club
- Bayfront Rink: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
- Birchwood School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
- Includes all before and after school activities
- Butternut School District: CLOSED Jan. 30 and 31
- Carlton Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Cherry Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Cloquet Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Cloquet Meals on Wheels: Closed Jan. 30
- College of St. Scholastica: CLOSED – DULUTH, ST. PAUL, and ST. CLOUD CAMPUSES Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Cook County Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Cromwell Wright Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Deer River Independent School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
- Duluth Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Includes Keyzone program, before and after school activities
- Duluth Mayor’s Community Listening Session: CANCELLED Jan. 30
- East Central Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Esko Public School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Eveleth-Gilbert Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- All Goodwill Locations: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Grand Rapids – Big Fork: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Hermantown Community Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Includes all after school activities, Kid Zone and Early learning
- Hibbing Public and Private Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
- Assumption Catholic School
- Victory Christian Academy
- Hill City School: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Koochiching County Courthouse: CLOSED Jan. 30
- Lake Superior School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Lake Superior College (All Campus Locations): CLOSING 4:00 p.m. Jan. 29 / CLOSED Jan. 30
- Lake County DAC: Closed Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Lakeview Christian Academy: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Includes all after school activities
- Maple School District: CLOSED Jan. 29, 30, 31
- Mellen School District: CLOSED Jan. 30
- Mesabi East Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Moose Lake Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Mini Moose Childcare still open regular hours
- Northeast Range School (Babbitt): CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Northwood School District – Minong: CLOSED Jan. 29
- Proctor Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Rainy River Community College: Closing at 3 p.m. Jan. 29 and closed Jan. 30
- Senior Connections: Closed Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Solon Springs Schools: No night activities Jan. 29 and CLOSED Jan. 30
- South Ridge Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- South Shore Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Stella Maris Academy: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Includes all after school or evening activities
- Superior School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Includes all before and after school activities
- Tower-Soudan Elementary: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- UMD Campus: CLOSED Jan. 29
- UWS Campus: CLOSED Jan. 29, Jan. 30, and through noon Jan. 31
- Virginia Public Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 and 30
- Includes all after school activities
- Washburn School District: CLOSED Jan. 29, 30
- Winter Schools: CLOSED Jan. 29 only
- Wrenshall School District: CLOSED Jan. 29 and Jan. 30
- Includes all after school activities