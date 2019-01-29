Cookies and Coloring at the Bong Center for Kids Enjoying a Day Off from School

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – Children of all ages explored the imagination of putting color to paper at the Richard I Bong Center’s Cookies and Coloring event today.

It is a day designed to give kids something fun to do with schools being closed due to cold weather stint in the Northland

Drawings, crayons, cookies and icing filled the tables in the educational room at Bong Center.

Hot chocolate was also on hand for everyone to warm up.

Staff at the Bong center knew it would be a great opportunity for kids to enjoy activities on their day off.

“Its part of our mission to educate the community, but it is also that we need to be part of the community and so this is just another step for us to be more of a community center for the public,” said Richard I. Bong Center Director Hayes Scriven.

For one student this visit to the Bong Center was very important for her to learn more about Richard I Bong, who happens to be related to her teacher.

“I’m pretty sure it is her great uncle and she likes on Veterans day like to talk about him. She has a special speech with the whole third grade,” said visitor Cora Cockerham.

Children are welcome again from 9 am to 5 pm tomorrow for another chance to enjoy cookies and coloring.

The Bong center is also offering 50% off of museum admission for event participants.