Duluth International Airport Needs More Bookings For Test Flight to Nashville

Officials are hoping for people to book the flight by February 15th.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth International Airport is still looking to fill the majority of seats for a new test flight direct to Nashville this may.

About three–fourths of the plane is empty right now.

The package includes round-trip airfare from Duluth to Nashville, a four day, three night stay at a top hotel, and ground transportation.

Pricing for the package is between $800-$1,200.

Some travelers have expressed their concern for the pricing, but the Duluth Airport believes this package will open the doors for future flight opportunities.

“Nashville is not a super cheap destination,” said Natalie Peterson, Director of Communications & Marketing for Duluth Airport Authority.

“The region wants this, they want these types of packages, we’ve got to show the support for it,” Peterson continues. “We have to show the demand in order to be able to offer them going forward.”

Duluth Airport is also looking to add flights to Denver.

Currently, the airport has direct flights to the Twin Cities and Chicago.

For more information about booking, click here.