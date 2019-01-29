Duluth Warming Center Open Tuesday Night

Duluth Harbor Mission Also Extending Hours

DULUTH, Minn. – The Warming Center will be open Tuesday due to cold temperatures.

The center is open from 10:00 p.m. to 6:30 a.m. and is located at 5830 Grand Ave.

CHUM Executive Director Lee Stuart says the Warming Center can accept donations of warm hats, gloves, mittens, scarves, socks, and hand warmers.

All other clothing and blanket donations can go to the Damiano Center located at 206 West 4th Street.

Damiano donation hours are between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturdays.

Coffee, cocoa, tea, hot cider mix, fruit, snacks, and other easily shared food are also welcome donations at the center. Plates, cups, and other utensils are also appreciated with food or drink donations.

According to Stuart, 80 people were at CHUM Sunday night and 28 people were at the Warming Center.

The Duluth Harbor Mission at 2910 W. Third St. will also be extending its hours. They will be open until 9:30 p.m. Tuesday and will reopen at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.