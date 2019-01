Fire Destroys Home Near Cloquet

STONEY BROOK TOWNSHIP, Minn.-A fire destroyed a home at 8797 Kantonen Road in Stoney Brook Township near Cloquet last night at about 6 p.m.

No one was injured in the blaze, according to the Cloquet Fire Area Fire District, as the Minnesota State Fire Marshall investigates.

Fire units from Cloquet, Industrial, and Culver all responded to the scene.