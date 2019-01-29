Free Rummage Sale at the Damiano Center to Make Room In “Free” Store

DULUTH, Minn. – The Damiano Center is running out of room in their “free” store.

Today the center hosted a free rummage sale for the community to access.

Clothing for men, women, and children were available for anyone to grab.

Normally Damiano’s “free” store has a limit on the amount of items a person can take in a day, but during the rummage sale everyone could take as much as they needed.

“This time of year it is cold outside, people are able to come out and get extra layers, to stay warm on days like today when it is so cold,” said Damiano’s Executive Director Seth Currier

Currently, the Damiano Center is still in need of donations for winter boots, coats, hats, and other cold weather items.