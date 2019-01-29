Its National Plan Your Vacation Day, Freezing Temperatures are Motivating People to Get Away

Research shows that individuals who plan are more likely to use all of their time off.

DULUTH, Minn. – Today is “National Plan Your Vacation” day.

As freezing temperatures are expected to continue, Divine Destinations in Duluth is helping people get started with their travel plans.

According to the U.S. Travel Association, more than 700 million vacation days went unused in 2018.

On a very cold day like today people are more likely to look for every opportunity to escape.

“Well I think there is something about Vitamin C and Vitamin SEA, it’s just something to get away, change of scenery,” said Travel Advisor Jen Maki. “It helps you to recharge your batteries.”

Divine Destinations is located at 1019 East Central Entrance, right next to Cold Stone Creamery in Duluth.