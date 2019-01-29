Jackets’ Men’s Basketball Heating Up at the Right Time

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The UWS men’s basketball team have been on a roll lately, winning four of their last five games including a double overtime thriller this past weekend against Martin Luther.

The team credits experience over the course of the season as a reason for their recent success.

“We’re just building chemistry more and more every day. It’s been more of a sense of urgency and intensity, and that’s what’s carrying us through,” junior guard Joe Kramer said.

“Every team in January can go one of two ways. I think fortunately we’ve been able to stay focused and keep getting better. We’re going into the top-half of the league here the rest of the season so we’ll really see where we’re at then,” head coach Greg Polkowski said.

Thursday the Yellowjackets will hosts rivals St. Scholastica, Who got a dominant win the last time they met. The ‘Jackets know that game will be a must–win for their playoff hopes.

“We’re still in the conversation. Postseason play hasn’t been decided so it’s fair to say we’re still in that conversation. That hasn’t been the focus for us. The focus has been just getting better. St. Scholastica is a good team. We have to show where we’re at against those good teams and there’s an opportunity to do that Thursday night,” said Polkowski.

Tip-off for the game is set for 7:15 p.m. at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.