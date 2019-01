Jennifer Freking’s Second Place Finish in Beargrease

The Freking Family Took First and Second Place in the Marathon Race

GRAND PORTAGE, Minn-

Jennifer Freking took second place Tuesday in the 35th Annual John Beargrease Sled Dog Marathon.

Freking crossed the finish line just after 9 p.m Tuesday night in Grand Portage.

Her husband, Blake Freking took first place in the race.