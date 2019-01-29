Setting the Mood With Technology this Valentine’s Day

Verizon Wireless Offers Tech Tips to Help Spice Up Your Valentine's Day

DULUTH, Minn. – We’re just over two weeks away from Valentine’s Day which means now is the perfect time to start thinking of that special someone in your life.

Steve Van Dinter with Verizon Wireless stopped by FOX 21 Local News from 7 – 9 a.m. to show off some of the best tech gadgets on the market to help set the mood for your sweetie.

• Set the mood with the Lifx Tiles. These can subtly shift colors that you choose or even make it feel cozy like candles flickering.

• Control your Lifx Tiles, play music and even get help saying I love you in a new language with your Google Home Hub.

• If you’re lucky enough to be somewhere warm for this holiday (like the beach), bring along the JBL Link 10 so you can listen to music and even take calls.

• And if you’re on Verizon’s Beyond or Above Unlimited you can stream any number of curated romantic playlists ad-free to your Link 10 thanks to Apple Music now being included as part of your plan!

• Maybe both of you made a resolution to lose a little weight this year? With the Fitbit Wi-Fi scale, it makes it easy to stay on top of your progress.