39th Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition Begins Thursday

The Competition is Happening at the Duluth Entertainment Convention Center

DULUTH, Minn. – The 39th Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition in conjunction with the United States Figure Skating National Excel Series is happening in Duluth.

The competition kicks off on Thursday, January 31 and will run through Sunday, February 3.

The Duluth Figure Skating Club is the first Official host of the National Excel Series in the United States.

The DFSC is excited to welcome over 450 skaters from the Upper Midwest and Canada to compete at the DECC and AMSOIL arenas.

Skaters will compete in FreeSkate, Short Program, Compulsory, Spins, Jumps, Showcase Light Entertainment and Team Event.

“We often hear that the Northland Competition is a favorite of the midwest figure skaters because they love the energy, they love Duluth, the waterfront, Canal Park, the arenas and often they reminisce the stories of their first competition or surviving Duluth’s wicked temps. Overall, it’s a great time with hundreds of skaters showing off their skills. We invite the Twin Ports to come watch,” said Lea Scudamore, DFSC Marketing Chair

The event is free to the public.

Friday, February 1 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 2 8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 3 8:30 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.