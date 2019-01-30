Black Woods Blizzard Tour Celebrates 20th Anniversary

The event raises money for ALS research for the MN/ND/SD chapters.

PROCTOR, Minn. – Wednesday night, snowmobilers from across the Northland get ready to hit the trails for a great cause.

And it all began at the Black Woods Grill and Bar in Proctor to kickoff the 20th annual Black Woods Blizzard Tour which raises funds for ALS research. The three–day ride begins Thursday morning as participants depart for Lake Vermilion and later in the week, they’ll ride down the North Shore to Two Harbors.

“We’re raising tons of money to try to help out people with ALS and the people up here have done a fantastic job, and they’ll keep coming back until we find a cure,” former Twins first baseman Kent Hrbek said.

This year the Minnesota/North Dakota/South Dakota chapter of the ALS Foundation aims to hit the $10 million milestone of funds raised.