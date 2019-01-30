DTA Offering Free Rides to Warming Center

Routes 1, 2, 3, and 5 Service to the Location

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Transit Authority Board of Directors voted unanimously to offer citizens who are traveling to-and-from the City Center West Warming Center free rides from 9:00 p.m. to 7:30 a.m. on evenings the warming center is open.

Officials at the DTA say the action by the Board of Directors “is an additional measure being taken to support the City of Duluth’s initiative to help the homeless.”

Anyone who wishes to utilize the free service must inform the bus operator when boarding that they are traveling to or from the City Center West Warming Center.

DTA routes 1, 2, 3, and 5 provide service to that location.