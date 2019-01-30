DTA Offers Free Rides to City Center Warming Center

Extended hours are also offered after DTA Board Meeting today

DULUTH, MINN.- The Homeless Person Bill of Rights Coalition of Duluth hoped to get a second warming center approved in the city tonight. Although the DTA rejected that proposed new Warming Center located in the Duluth Transit Authority’s Transportation Center.

Instead, the DTA Board voted unanimously voted to offer free transportation to Duluth’s current Warming Center along with extending hours by an hour both before they open and close on nights when the facility is open. These free rides will happen now from 9pm until 7:30.

Those people who want a free ride to the Warming Center need to tell the bus driver as soon as they board the bus to be taken to the City Center West Warming Center. DTA Routes 1, 2, 3 and 5 provide service to that location.

Although disappointed, this is a step in the right direction. Shelly Brucken with the Homeless Person’s Bill of Rights stated that “we’ve been pushing to get bus passes, because we want people to get to the warming center, and this eliminates some of that need, another barrier which is exciting”.

The DTA wouldn’t do an interview after the vote, but did release a press release saying they promote community resources that help the homeless population in the Twin Ports stay safe during the cold. “This official action by the DTA Board of Directors is an additional measure being taken to support the City of Duluth’s initiative to help the homeless”.

For more information about the routes that will offer free rides to the warming center, visit the transit website, or attend the next meeting at the DTA on February 27th, 2019 at 4pm.