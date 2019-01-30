Duluth’s Best Bread Raises Dough for Australia

Duluth's Best Bread is raising some dough tomorrow to benefit Australian’s who are dealing with extreme temperatures almost 150 degrees more than Duluth's.

“We got to thinking, what about our poor friends in Australia, it’s 118 degrees there. They’re going through a terrible, terrible heatwave so we thought we should start a little fundraiser and help them out.” Says Robert Lillegard, owner of Duluth’s Best Bread.

The bread company will even have their bakery’s cocktail classics of whiskey old fashioned Danishes and pina colada pop tarts with free Duluth Coffee Company coffee.

The event will be held Thursday, Jan. 31 from 6 a.m.-1 p.m. Basically you can just show up and donate funds to the cause.