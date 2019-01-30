Family Remembers Heroin Overdose Victim

"He felt alone."

DULUTH, Minn. – Just a few days ago, the Duluth Police announced a spike in opioid overdoses, which is causing concern in the area.

Since the start of 2019 the city has already seen five fatalities.

26–year–old Jess Sprately recently died due to a heroin overdose. The tragic and unexpected loss has left those who love him in mourning.

On January 23rd, Spratley lost his daily battle with a heroin addiction. He was a son, a father, and loving friend.

Quiet, yet passionate, Jess shared his love with anyone who cared for him.

Open about his addiction Jess looked for help from family, friends, and local resources.

On the path to a better life, Jess successfully completed treatment and was sober for six months before his untimely passing.

“He felt alone, he felt still there wasn’t enough support to help him. There’s so much pressure on the addict to reform on their own,” said Spratley’s sister Katrina Bean.

“It’s kind of like trying to put a band aid over a broken arm and well just heal,” Bean continues.

Coping with his feelings Jess filled a notebook with affirmations and goals.

A bond with his father allowed a common trait to be shared. Now his father pays homage with words of his own.

“He hurts, the pain from a life and memories no child should have,” said John Spratley.

As a giving person, Jess chose to an organ donor.

His organs have already successfully saved four lives.

In the midst of this tragic loss, Jess will continue to live on through others

A Go Fund Me page has been set up in memory of Spratley. It will also help to provide for his daughter’s future.

The goal is to raise $5,000.