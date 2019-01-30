Plows Pulled From Roads in Rochester Due to Mechanical Issues

Plows in 11 Southeastern counties weren't working properly due to mechanical issues.

DULUTH, Minn. – Snow plows have been pulled off of the roads in parts of Minnesota after the below zero temperatures caused them not to work properly.

MnDot says plows in 11 Southeastern counties weren’t working properly due to mechanical issues.

They choose to keep the plows off of the roads in the interest of driver safety.

The local MnDot district in Duluth says their trucks have not been impacted, but each region has a shared system to help.

“Every Monday morning I have an operations Skype with all the supervisors and we plan our work for the week and we talk about those things where our fleet folks have issues with trucks down,” said Maintenance Operations Engineer Chris Cheney

Plows in Rochester have already resumed operations early this morning.