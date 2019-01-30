Saints Women’s Tennis Get Set to Open Season vs. UMD

The St. Scholastica women's tennis team will open their season this weekend.

DULUTH, Minn. The St. Scholastica women’s tennis team will be back in action this weekend and they won’t be going too far to kick off their season.

The Saints will play in an exhibition meet against UMD. CSS was picked to finish first in the UMAC following their first ever berth in the NCAA tournament in 2018. This scrimmage allows them to get into action as soon as possible.

The Saints will play the Bulldogs on Friday at 5 p.m. at the Duluth Indoor Sports Center.