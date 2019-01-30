Skating to Gold at the 39th Northland Figure Skating Competition

This weekend Duluth Figure Skating Club is hosting the 39th Annual Northland Figure Skating Competition.

Skaters of all ages from all over the region will be gliding into Duluth for their chance to win gold starting tomorrow. This competition hosts an unprecedented 450 skaters from all over the United States and Canada.

Organizers say there’s going to be many special moments this week for everyone involved.

“I’ve talked to a lot of skaters over the last few years and the biggest thing that we hear is that the love this competition because of the people and how big the event is and how great the arenas are,” says Lea Scudamore the marketing director for the Duluth Figure Skating Club.

Her daughter Elizabeth Scudamore, an 8 year figure skating veteran says, “I really like showing off my skills to the judges and I like getting cheered on by my friends.”

If interested in catching a double axel or two, the competition starts tomorrow and goes through Sunday at the DECC.