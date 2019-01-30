Snowplows Idled in Minnesota Amid Cold

Evers Issued Execuative Order Closing all non-Essential State Offices

CHICAGO – The Minnesota Department of Transportation pulled snowplows off the roads in nearly a dozen southeastern counties because of the extreme cold , while Wisconsin added state offices and agencies to its long list of closures.

Minnesota transportation officials say some snowplows were experiencing mechanical problems because of subzero temperatures Tuesday, so officials decided to idle all plows overnight. Officials say they didn’t want to put drivers in danger if the plows malfunctioned.

Operations resumed early Wednesday, after overnight temperatures in the area dropped to negative 29 degrees.

In Wisconsin, Gov. Tony Evers issued an executive order closing all non-essential state offices Wednesday, when the wind chill was forecast to be as cold as minus 55 degrees.

Scores of schools, courthouses and businesses are closed across the Midwest as a deadly arctic deep freeze envelopes the region.