Tips for Starting Your Car

DULUTH, Minn.-With the cold snap many of you may have trouble starting your car.

Local mechanics from All Star Service and Accessories tell us that the top ways to make sure your car will start in the morning is by having it connected to a charger while also having a block heater.

They say another good way to make sure your car runs is by starting it periodically throughout the day.

“I used to, on some of the vehicles I owned in the past, I would go out every six hours and start it, let it run. If you’re going to be doing things like that, shut the fan off and not run the fan during those 15 and 20 minute intervals – when you are charging it make sure to keep a good charge on the battery,” said Gavin Aker of All Star Service and Accessories.

