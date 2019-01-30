University of Iowa Student Found Dead Amid Cold

There Have Been at Least Eight Deaths due to Extreme Cold

CHICAGO – The body of a University of Iowa student has been found on the campus in Iowa City, and officials say they believe his death was weather-related.

Television station KCRG reports that the body of 18-year-old Gerald Belz was found behind an academic hall just before 3 a.m. Wednesday by campus police. He was taken to a hospital, where he died. While officials believe his death was related to dangerously low temperatures at the time he was found, officials have not given a specific cause of death.

Belz’s family told KCRG that doctors did not find alcohol in his system.

The National Weather Service says the wind chill around 3 a.m. was negative 51 degrees.

The death is the eighth fatality linked to the extremely cold weather in the Midwest.

An 82-year-old central Illinois man died in the cold weather after authorities say he was found several hours after he fell trying to get into his home.

Two people in the Detroit area also died in the extremely cold weather, including a former member of the City Council in the town of Ecorse, Michigan.

Sassak says police believe the man was disoriented. He was found across the street, near a neighbor’s house.