Bill Introduced to Name Highway 53 Rukavina Memorial Bridge

Rukavina Passed Away Earlier This Month

VIRGINIA, Minn. – State Rep. Dave Lislegard, DFL-Aurora has introduced a bill to designate a bridge in Virginia as Tom Rukavina Memorial Bridge.

The bridge is located on Highway 53 over a mining area east of 2nd Avenue West in Virginia.

Rukavina, who was known for his passion and feistiness at times, served on the Minnesota House of Representatives for 26 years.

The 68-year-old from Virginia died on January 7 after a battle with leukemia.