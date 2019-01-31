Bulldogs Men’s Hockey Heads to Colorado College This Weekend

The UMD men's hockey team will play a two-game series against Colorado College, a team they swept in November.

DULUTH, Minn. – The University of Minnesota Duluth men’s hockey team will hit the road for a two game series at Colorado College this weekend.

The Bulldogs swept the Tigers back in November when UMD hosted Colorado College to open NCHC play, but the Bulldogs know to expect a different battle this time around.

“They’re good on the big rink, they’re fast, they support the puck extremely well. Their goaltender, [Alex] Leclerc is a good goaltender and like I said, we took advantage. It’s not always about teams it’s when you play teams and I think we took advantage of a team that maybe was down a little bit. I think right now we’re going to see a much different team.

Puck drop for Friday’s game is set for 8:37 p.m.