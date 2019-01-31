Cold Front Festival Begins Friday in Canal Park

This is the Second Annual Cold Front Festival in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluthians have a history of embracing what makes this community unique, vibrant, and one of the best outdoor

cities in the country, and winter is no different.

Officials with the City of Duluth say last year’s inaugural Cold Front Festival was an incredible success, with 96% of attendees rating it a positive February winter celebration experience.

The City of Duluth and its partners are once again shining a bright light on what can be one of the quieter winter months in the city.

With numerous fun activities planned for the weekend of February 1-3, attendees can expect the return of the snow hill for sledding, fat tire biking, vendors, food, music, snow sculpting, and more!

“Residents braved the bitter cold winds last year and showed up bold and strong. We had over 1,000 participants, great food, hundreds of adults and kids testing their skills on the snow hill, yoga in the snow, and capped it off with great music under the big tent in the evening. Cold Front helps residents and visitors stay active during a quieter time of the year, and best of all, most activities are free. Let’s get out there and show how Duluth does winter!” said Mayor Emily Larson.

