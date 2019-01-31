Donation Centers Declaring Urgent Need for Blood

Blood donation centers have an urgent need for blood due to extreme weather conditions.

DULUTH, Minn.- Calling on people of all blood types- there is an urgent need for blood donations due to the extreme weather.

Memorial Blood Centers across the state say blood donations are usually low this time of year, but this winter has been exceptionally bad because of its temperatures.

The Duluth location says they’re down to 1 bag a day per patient.

“There is no substitute for human blood. There is no substitute. We rely on volunteers to come in and spend an hour of their time to save up to three lives. It’s a really simple process,” donor recruitment representative Michele Keil said.

Memorial Blood Centers is currently looking for all blood types.

They’re located in the Burning Tree Plaza off Miller Trunk Highway.