East Lansing man Found Dead Outdoors in Extreme Cold

The Man's Body was Found Wednesday

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police say a 60-year-old man was found dead outdoors in East Lansing.

An autopsy will determine the cause of death, although foul play is not suspected. The deaths of at least two other Michigan residents have been connected to the extreme cold weather.

Police say the man’s body was discovered Wednesday.

In Ecorse, police identified a 70-year-old victim as Gary Sammons, a former city council member and teacher. He was found Tuesday outside his home.