Hilltoppers Girls Hockey Knock Off Storm on Senior Night

Olivia Boettcher got her 100th career point in the win at home.

DULUTH, Minn. – Senior Olivia Boettcher scored her 100th career point as Duluth Marshall topped North Shore 4-0 Thursday night at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Caitlin Breen scored twice for the Hilltoppers and Emilia McGiffert also lit the lamp for Duluth Marshall who improve to 15-8 on the season.