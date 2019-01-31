Homeless Person’s Bill of Rights Coalition Seeks Hygiene Facility, Expanded Warming Shelter

The group is fighting for all Duluthian's rights to rest and food

DULUTH, Minn. – 125 to 200 people spend each night outdoors in Duluth, according to the Homeless Person’s Bill of Rights Coalition.

Part of the group’s bill has been passed by the Duluth City Council, but they’re fighting for more to protect everybody’s right to rest and food.

The coalition is asking for a twenty-four hour hygiene facility to be built in Duluth where people have access to bathrooms and showers. They’re also in favor of expanding the services at the West Duluth warming shelter.

Part of the homeless bill of rights has already passed. Panhandling and sleeping in cars is now legal in Duluth. But organization members say more needs to be done to protect the rights of everybody in the city.

Ryan Glenn was homeless for about six months. That experience has made him want to help others in the same situation.

“To offer that to other folks and make sure that they are appropriately warm indoors and with hopes of future housing is huge,” said Glenn. “Everyone deserves a home.”

The coalition works with police to make sure officers deal with homeless individuals the right way.

They are asking the temperature requirement be increased and the hours expanded at the West Duluth warming shelter. They want that shelter open year-round, or all winter at the very least.

The coalition meets on Thursdays every two weeks at the Dorothy Day house on East Jefferson Street in Duluth.