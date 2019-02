‘Jackets Women, Saints Men Sweep Bridge Battle Series

The UWS women and CSS men each swept their Bridge Battle series.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The Wisconsin-Superior women’s basketball team won their 13th straight game over St. Scholastica 84-57 Thursday night at the Mertz Mortorelli Gym.

And in the men’s game, Brandon Newman led all scorers with 21 points as the Saints topped the Yellowjackets 86-52.