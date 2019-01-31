Minnesota Power Helping Out Customers in Need

The company will put customers struggling to pay on a payment plan.

DULUTH, Minn. – Minnesota power is helping out their customers who might be struggling to pay their electric bills with a payment plan set in place when budgets get tight.

“We want those customers to know they should call us and we will work with them to set up payment plans, answer any questions they have about their bill. And any customers that are income qualified we can also put them in touch with agencies that can help them with energy assistance,” says Kelley Eldien, the corporate communications specialist at Minnesota Power.

If you are in fact behind on your bill right now, officials stress not to worry because of the Minnesota Cold Weather Rule.

The rule states that between Oct. 15 and April 15 your power cannot be disconnected due to nonpayment, but you still have to call Minnesota Power at (800) 228-4966 to set up a payment plan or you can visit the website here for more information.