Quick Appetizers & Drinks Perfect For Super Bowl Weekend

Cooking Connection: Texas Roadhouse Whips Up A Jamaican Cowboy & Shrimp

DULUTH, Minn. — In this weeks Cooking Connection we are making quick and easy appetizers and drinks that you can enjoy for your Super Bowl party!

A Jamaican Cowboy is a fruity margarita that’s great for people who don’t like the taste of alcohol. It’s fruity flavor masks the tequila and can easily be made from home.

Shrimp is a good idea for a quick appetizer at your party. It let’s you spend more time enjoying the company rather than spending it in the kitchen.

Texas Roadhouse Duluth is offering TO GO ORDERS on Super Bowl night. Be sure to call early and get your order placed.

PHONE: (218) 624-7427

LOCATION: 902 Mall Dr, Duluth, MN 55811