Sex Trafficking Forum

Panel Meeting was Held Tonight at UMD

DULUTH, MINN.- January is sex trafficking month, and tonight a panel at UMD focused on the reality of the trafficking right here in the Northland.

Organizers with the UMD Early Childhood Studies Program hope the panel will bring awareness and action to end sex trafficking. Panelists say it’s difficult to provide numbers on just how common it is in our area due to the complexities of the crime.

Molly Harney, a Associate Professor of Early Childhood Education is certain the crime is impacting too many lives in our community. “Children in our community in the Duluth, Superior region are being trafficked”.

Representatives from the Duluth Seaway Port Authority, PAVSA, and Mending the Sacred Hoop participated in tonight’s panel.