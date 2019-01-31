Subzero Temperatures Could Leave Home Brutally Cold Due to Drafty Windows

DULUTH, Minn. – This weekend we will get a little relief from subzero temperatures.

As the frigid cold is expected to return, drafty windows can leave your home feeling frosty.

Glass Guru in Duluth offers a long list of window services including diagnosing and repairing window insulation problems.

Experts say the common reason a window may be drafty is typically because they aren’t locked, which is an easy fix.

In other instances, faulty window insulation can cause other dangers in your home.

“If you don’t have it insulated properly you can have condensation enter the home our through the windows,” said Dan Cook.

“Condensation is going to deteriorate your window, it could even possibly create mold,” Cook explains.

Glass Guru in located at 102 East Central Entrance in Duluth.