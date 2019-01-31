West Duluth Warming Shelter is Making Strides

More than 250 people have entered the facility since it's opening on January 17th.

DULUTH, Minn. – About three-fourths of visitors to CHUM have experienced some form of homelessness in their lifetime.

The local organization and the homeless community could not be more grateful that the West Duluth warming center is open for use.

As overnight temperatures have fallen way below zero recently, the need for use of the warming facility has grown.

CHUM’s Executive director believes the out pour of community help is one reason for the center’s success.

“There are a whole lot of people who care about people who are experiencing homelessness,” said Lee Stuart.

“A lot of people come to give donations they are not particularly connected to CHUM. This is one of the things they see on the news and they say “Wow”, I would like to help with that,” Stuart continues.

Eight pizzas, an abundance of snacks and warm clothing are just a few of the donations given, but there is still a need for warm hats, gloves and mittens.

Recently, The DTA announced they will provide free bus transportation to and from the warming shelter in West Duluth.

The free service can be utilized between the hours of 9 P–M and 7:30 A–M on nights the center is open.