Atmore Memorial Mid-American Ski Race

The 41st Annual Event begins tomorrow

DULUTH- MINN.- Hundreds of the best skiers around the world are at Spirit Mountain for the 41st Annual Atmore Memorial Mid-American Ski Race.

About ten percent of the athletes that are in this regional qualifier are actually foreign. But there are plenty of Duluth skiers that could finish on the podium once the weekend is finished.

Greg Borash, Race Chair for the event said “we’ve got them right here in Duluth, so I mean it’s pretty cool that we have Duluth athletes that perform that the really really high level that can go to Nationals.

For those that want to head out to Spirit Mountain, the events begin tomorrow morning and will go until Monday.