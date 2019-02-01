Authorities: Eight Minnesota men Arrested in Online Solicitation of Minors

This is an Active Investigation

DULUTH, Minn. – According to local authorities, eight men have been arrested for online solicitation of minors for sex following a sting operation earlier this week.

The Duluth Police Department, St. Louis County Attorney’s Office, and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension led Human Trafficking Investigators Task Force conducted the operation on January 30 and January 31.

The men ranged in age from 22-years-old to 62-years-old and were from the areas of Duluth, Silver Bay, Grand Rapids, Deer River, Britt and Buffalo, MN.

Five of the eight men are facing possible charges of Engaging in Hiring or Agreeing to Hire a Minor to Engage in Prostitution. Three of the men are facing possible charges of Distribute via Electronic Communication Sexually Explicit Material to Children.

All names are being withheld pending formal charges by the St. Louis County Attorney’s Office.

This is an active and ongoing investigation. Criminal complaints are expected to be filed next week.