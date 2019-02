Bulldogs Basketball Split Doubleheader Against Warriors

The UMD women's basketball knocked off Winona State Friday night at Romano Gym.

DULUTH, Minn. – The UMD women’s basketball team shot 60% from the field as they blow by Winona State 80-59 Friday night at Romano Gym.

Emma Boehm led the Bulldogs with 18 points as they win their third straight.

On the men’s side, the Bulldogs couldn’t shake a slow start as they fall to the Warriors 65-53. Senior Sean Burns led all scorers with 16 points.