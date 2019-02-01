City Crews Repair Second Water Main Found Near Mount Royal

DULUTH, Minn. – City crews have been working countless hours near Mount Royal Market fixing a water main break from yesterday.

During the repair they found another main that needed to be fixed and more bad pipes that continued to gush with water.

City officials say as temperatures fluctuate, the ground shifts causing the pipes to snap.

Officials also tell us there have been roughly six or seven water main breaks within the last 48 hours and more are expected.

“We have no way of warming up the pipes. It’s taking water from the lake,” said the City of Duluth’s Manager of Utilities Operations Greg Guerrero.

“The water is cold to begin with, the frost is down five to six feet from our pipes and the frost encases the pipe,” Guerrero explains.

A few homes and businesses near mount royal are still without water.

Repairs are expected to completed later tonight.