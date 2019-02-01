City’s 58th Street Diner Shutters Doors for Good

The closure comes the same week Superior's Breakwater also closed down.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – City’s 58th Street Diner closed for good Sunday, Jan. 27.

The 50s, Rock ‘n’ roll inspired breakfast, lunch, and dinner diner served customers for five years.

The owner, Cory Mohelski noted the closure was due to a lack of foot traffic, and also the time and responsibilities of being a sole owner.

“Trying to run a restaurant by myself is a lot of work. I had family and friends that helped out but just kind of a lot to ask for them to put their extra time in to help me have this small goal of mine,” said Mohelski.

The owner did note that owning a restaurant had always been a goal of his. When asked about his favorite part of the business he responded, “The people that I’ve met mostly. I’ve gotten to know quite a few of my regulars and it was always fun to sit down, have a second to talk with them if I had, and just kinda see what happened in their day,” said Mohelski.

For now, the owner said he is going to focus on taking some much needed time off after not having a day off in two years.