Cold Front Festival Begins

Three day action packed event begins in Canal Park

DULUTH, MINN.- Friday night kicked off the first day of the Cold Front Festival happening in Canal Park.

There are activities for all ages like a sledding hill for the kids along with entertainment for the adults. That is just a small sample size of all the cool things going on the next three days.

And with the warmer air coming our way, organizers are thrilled about this upcoming warm-up.

Alicia Watts, the Assisstant Manager for Parks & Rec in Duluth, said “we feel so lucky with the warm-up. We were a little nervous the last few days that the weather was going to stick around but it’s warming up just in time for the weekend”.

