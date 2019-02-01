Duluth Businessman Prepares to Run 500 Miles

A local businessman is running 500 miles for epilepsy.

DULUTH, Minn.- 26.2 miles is the length of a marathon, so how impressive is running 500 miles?

That’s the distance Craig Simonson is running. He’s traveling across the state in 12 days- taking the journey to raise money for the Epilepsy Foundation and showcase his Epsom salt creations. Simonson says his Epsom salts have helped people suffering from epilepsy.

“I want people to be inspired to go further than they’ve ever gone before,” Simonson said, hoping to encourage runners.

