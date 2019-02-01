Duluth Paper Mill Wins Award for a Safe and Injury-Free Year

Verso went all of 2018 without an OSHA-reported injury in their workplace.

DULUTH, Minn.- A Duluth paper mill is celebrating after going all of 2018 without an OSHA-recorded injury.

This is the first time in 32 years that Verso has accomplished that. Employees say safety should be the number one concern at any work place, especially in jobs that are very hands–on.

“Our main goal here is to send everybody home safe to their families. So whether it’s an OSHA requirement or not, we want everybody to be in the safest atmosphere possible,” Verso communications coordinator Guy Priley said.

Verso employees say they’re going to continue updating procedures and holding annual trainings to remain the safest work place possible in 2019.